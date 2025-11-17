Listen Live
Draymond Green Confronts Courtside Fan Over Angel Reese Chant: “You Can’t Keep Calling Me A Woman”

Published on November 17, 2025

Golden State Warriors v Indiana Pacers

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Draymond Green’s enforcer role with the Golden State Warriors has led to sky-high fines and spats with plenty of opponents.

But his latest hot-head moment came with a fan on the sidelines of Sunday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans

It began when Green was called for a shooting foul against Herbert Jones, and as players lined up for the foul shots, the fan, identified as Sam Green, started jawing until the Warriors’ big man approached him.

Standing nearly chest to chest, the two went back and forth until a referee got in between them to make sure things didn’t escalate.

ESPN confirmed with Sam Green that all it took to set Draymond off was to chant “Angel Reese” because he bricked five short-range shots in a row.

After the game, Draymond told reporters more about the fans’ antics that he didn’t appreciate.

“He just kept calling me a woman,” Draymond Green told reporters. “It was a good joke at first, but you can’t keep calling me a woman. I got four kids, one on the way. You can’t keep calling me a woman.”

Draymond said all the tough guy talk ceased when he got “a little closer and he didn’t really say much else. But it’s fine. We move on.”

Sam Green maintains that he wasn’t cursing at Draymond, but the Warrior did use profanity when he got in his face, which made him “a little unnerving.”

Once the war of words was over, the fan was approached by ushers, given a warning, but allowed to stay in his courtside seat.

As for Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who’s been wrangling Draymond for over a decade, he saw nothing wrong with the not-so-civil conversation.

After all, Draymond’s headstrong personality is nothing new. According to Spotrac, Green has been fined $992,000 in his career and docked $3.2 million for suspensions.

See social media’s reaction to Draymond’s latest fiery moment below.

Draymond Green Confronts Courtside Fan Over Angel Reese Chant: “You Can’t Keep Calling Me A Woman” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

