Dropped: Floyd Mayweather Got Crossed Over Into 2020, Twitter Mourns His Ankles

Posted July 9, 2019

Celebrities at the Los Angeles Rams game

Source: WENN.com / WENN


Floyd Mayweather wasn’t ready. Playing in a celebrity basketball game on Monday night (July 8), the legendary boxer tried to play his best defense, but his ankles were having none of it.

At a game hosted by Power 106 and held at UCLA, Mayweather was defending the legendary streetballer known as the Bone Collector, born Larry Williams. His rep alone should have given Mayweather pause. But, nah—he must have thought being 50-0 in the ring would translate to the hardwood.

It did not.

After noting that Mayweather was extra focused on D, the Bone Collector juked right, came back left real quick, and the boxer’s body kept going in the wrong direction. Mayweather hit the floor, the Bone Collector hit a jumper, and the former laid there for a moment, laughing at his own struggle.

The commentary is almost as vicious as the crossover. Almost.

Peep the best below.

