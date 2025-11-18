‘Sinners’ Leading Ladies Honored At Elle’s Women In Hollywood Event

Wunmi Mosaku and Jayme Lawson deserve all the flowers and they got them, last night, at Elle’s Women In Hollywood Celebration. And their ‘Sinners’ co-star Michael B. Jordan and director Ryan Coogler were on deck to present the beauties with their awards. The annual ceremony spotlights the brightest Hollywood stars and this year was no different as names like Mosaku, Lawson, Hailee Steinfeld (who wasn’t in attendance) Teyana Taylor, Jennifer Aniston, Chase Infiniti and more, were uplifted for their contributions to pop culture.

In their presentation, MBJ and Coogler praised Mosaku, Lawson and Steinfeld for trusting him to be in the film. “Without y’all, we don’t have anything,” he said.

In their acceptance speeches, the woman praised their co-stars and fellow women in entertainment.

“Every woman in this room knows what it feels like to crave as an artist, but oftentimes not feel full,” said Mosaku. “So not only did Ryan fill our appetites, but he also gifted us each other to each other. My sisters. When you find your sisters in this industry, you hold on for dear life, and you do not dare let them go.” She ended the inspiring speech with, “A culture was curated with this film to see and be seen, and that is rare.”

Mosaku, Lawson, and Steinfeld cover Elle’s current Women In Hollywood issue, wearing the hue of the blood that stained their clothes int he vampire flick that shifted pop culture.

Kerry Washington was also in attendance to present Teyana Taylor her award. Keep scrolling for more images inside Elle’s Women In Music ceremony.

