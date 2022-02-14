Eminem’s Political Kneel During Super Bowl Halftime Show Gains Massive Support On Social Media

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Sports fan or not, the Super Bowl Halftime Show is an annual tradition in American football culture that not only keeps the big game exciting overall but can also have a cultural impact that’s talked about for generations to come.

Last night’s performance featuring hip-hop icons Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, a surprise guest spot by 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Eminem definitely proved to be one for the books. However, it’s what the latter emcee did during his set to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement that has already made for an everlasting impression.

Take a look below to remind yourself of the magic that occurred last night at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California:

While wrapping up the performance of his Oscar-winning Billboard number one hit “Lose Yourself,” Em took his once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take a knee in the vain of Colin Kaepernick. Since going viral during a 2016 preseason game by kneeling during the National Anthem, Kaepernick has become a prominent figure in the fight against racial injustice in America that’s since cost him a career in the NFL and just as much criticism as he gets in support.

Eminem, a white rapper in a genre of music notoriously occupied and created by Black people, proved that he understood his privilege and in a way surrendered it to show that the sacrifices Kap made six years ago haven’t been in vain.

Just like the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Eminem also has been getting backlash from conservatives who are threatening to stop supporting his music. However, also like Kap, the 8 Mile lyricist has gain a massive amount of support from those that applauded his decision after it was rumored that he was told by the NFL not to do it in the first place. That claim however was debunked by league spokesman Brian McCarthy, who recently stated, “We watched all elements of the show during multiple rehearsals this week and were aware that Eminem was going to do that.”

Take a look below to see the many people who showed support for Eminem’s Super Bowl Halftime Show act of solidarity by taking a knee in protest of an ongoing culture of racism in America:

Eminem’s Political Kneel During Super Bowl Halftime Show Gains Massive Support On Social Media was originally published on blackamericaweb.com