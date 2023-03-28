Eva Marcille is divorcing her husband Michael Sterling after four years of marriage together.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna filed for divorce from her husband earlier this week, stating that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.”
The 38 year old continued in a statement, “this has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting.”
The model exclusively told PEOPLE, “Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”
The couple tied the knot on Oct. 7, 2018 and share three children together, sons 4-year-old Michael Sterling, Jr., and 3-year-old Maverick Sterling, as well as Eva’s daughter Marley Rae from her previous relationship.
While we’re devastated to learn the news of their separation, we can’t help but to look back on some of their happier moments together. Here are a few of our favorite memories of the couple that’ll always make us smile.
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. 2022 BET AwardsSource:Getty
The couple looked stylish at the 2022 BET Awards last summer.
2. 2022 BronzeLens Film FestivalSource:Getty
The Sterlings were all smiles last August at the Women SuperStars Honors during the 2022 BronzeLens Film Festival held in Atlanta.
3. “Kandi & The Gang” Series PremiereSource:Getty
Here, Michael and Eva attended the premiere of “Kandi & The Gang” and gave us fashion goals in the process.
4. Premiere Screening For “All The Queen’s Men”Source:Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
Michael was on hand to support Eva at the premiere of “All The Queen’s Men”.
5. BET Awards 2021Source:@PhotosByBeanz
The couple turned heads at the 2021 BET Awards.
-
Report: Young Thug's Sister, Angela Grier Has Passed Away
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2023: Save The Date! June 17th @ State Farm Arena
-
Remembering The Life of Young Thug's Sister, Angela Grier [Photos]
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex ‘4 Times a Night for 23 Years’
-
Register to Win: Free Oil Change + Car Wash Courtesy of Amerigroup Community Care
-
What Happened To Brandon Quintin Adams?
-
Does Young Thug Have a New Boo?! Meet ATL Baddie, Mariah The Scientist [Photos]