Everyone’s Calling It Quits (Again): Astrology May Have Contributed To The Recent Wave Of Hollywood Breakups

All your favorite celebrity couples are calling it quits (again). Many astrologers believe the recent wave of Hollywood breakups have something to do with these major Venus retrograde transits. Read more about the couples who decided it was time to break-up and why Hollywood separations are trending right now.

For those who don’t believe in astrology, maybe the countless celebrity couples breaking up like Tia and Cory Hardrict, Teyana and Iman Shumpert and Jeannie Mai and Jeezy were mere coincidences. These splits could have been bound to happen, but humans desire a proper explanation and reasoning for every situation.

In astrology, Venus rules art, beauty, and romance. Yet, Venus is also a planet of morality, money and represents our primal instincts. The planet retrogrades every 18 months for 40 days. Ironically, Venus began its retrograde transit on July 22 and will last until September 3. So much for summer lovin’.

This timeline aligns with some of the most surprising Hollywood breakups like rappers Remy Ma and Papoose, Latin superstar musicians Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía and media personality Jeannie Mai and rapper Jeezy. It also led to Hollywood divorces like actress Sofía Vergara’s and partner Joe Manganiello, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert who are separated, and Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef after six years of marriage. Some of the respective couples’ announcements went public in July amid the current transit we’re experiencing as a collective.

Couples break up every day, but it feels like the countless relationships ending fall within Venus retrograde transits. Astrologers believe it’s important to note that we’re seeing couples in pop culture parting ways due to this particular Venus retrograde transit sitting in the zodiac sign of Leo. Leo is the astrology sign of entertainment. Ruled by the Sun, Leo is all about the spotlight and is known as the entertainer archetype.

Though it’s heartbreaking and we were all rooting for love, fans can expect the breakup announcements to continue rolling in until the end of the September once Venus exits its “post-shadow” phase from retrograde in Leo. So if your relationship made it through this retrograde season, it’s giving power couple.

Check out the couples who separated during this year’s Venus retrograde below:

Everyone’s Calling It Quits (Again): Astrology May Have Contributed To The Recent Wave Of Hollywood Breakups was originally published on globalgrind.com