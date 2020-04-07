CLOSE
Fabolous Says He Misses Getting Dressed, Twitter Reminded Him of His Awful Fits

April 7, 2020

Fabolous Misses Showing off His Drip, Twitter Says They Don't

F A B O L O U S is stuck in the crib like the rest of us and misses outside, more explicitly getting dressed and showing off his “drip” on the gram. The rapper took to Twitter to express his sorrow and opened a can of worms.

Sometimes you really shouldn’t hit send on specific tweets cause it’s only going to open the door for jokes to come your way. Fabolous is now learning that hard way after he tweeted, “I miss getting dressed.”

While he misses throwing on his highly coordinated fits, Twitter sure doesn’t and didn’t hesitate to remind the “Brooklyn” rapper about some of his most lackluster wardrobe decisions.

Now we’re not saying Fabolous can’t put a fit together, but we’re definitely here for all of the jokes coming his way.

We wouldn’t be shocked if he laughed at a few of the tweets from users calling him out. Hell, we did, you can see them all in the gallery below.

