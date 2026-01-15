Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc

Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (AKA) holds the distinction of being the first Greek-letter organization established by and for African-American collegiate women. Founded on January 15, 1908, on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C., its creation was spearheaded by nine exceptional women committed to fostering unity, academic excellence, and service. The founders, led by Ethel Hedgeman Lyle, include Anna Easter Brown, Beulah Burke, Lillie Burke, Marjorie Hill, Margaret Flagg Holmes, Lavinia Norman, Lucy Diggs Slowe, and Marie Woolfolk Taylor.
Guided by the motto “By Culture and By Merit,” AKA has grown to nearly 300,000 members worldwide, with 1,018 graduate and undergraduate chapters. Its iconic salmon pink and apple green colors, along with the ivy leaf symbol, represent the sorority’s enduring legacy of sisterhood and service.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. has cemented its place in history as a pillar of empowerment, sisterhood, and service. Its members, both past and present, have consistently exemplified leadership, cultural pride, and a commitment to social justice. From paving the way in politics and academia to making groundbreaking contributions in the arts, sports, and science, the women of AKA continue to inspire future generations.
For over a century, Alpha Kappa Alpha has demonstrated that with unity, determination, and a commitment to excellence, remarkable change is possible. The sorority remains a shining example of the transformative power of education, service, and sisterhood.
Throughout its history, AKA has been a beacon for extraordinary women who have excelled in various fields. Here are some of the most renowned members who continue to inspire:
1. Tamron Hall
Tamron Hall is a two-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and the dynamic host of the “Tamron Hall Show.” Her career spans decades of groundbreaking reporting and powerful storytelling. Tamron’s dedication to giving a voice to the voiceless and her relentless pursuit of truth make her an inspiring addition to our sorority.
2. Tembi Locke
Tembi Locke is a New York Times best-selling author, actor, entrepreneur, TV producer/writer, and podcaster. Her memoir, “From Scratch,” has touched the hearts of many, and her multifaceted career showcases her versatility and passion.
3. Attica Locke
Attica Locke is a New York Times best-selling author and an accomplished TV writer and producer. Her novels, deeply rooted in social justice themes, have captivated readers and critics alike. Attica’s work in television continues to push boundaries, bringing diverse and compelling narratives to the screen.
4. Phylicia Rashad
5. Loretta Devine
6. Wanda Sykes
7. Toni Morrison
8. Cathy Hughes
9. Lynn Whitfield
10. Gladys Knight
11. Vice President Kamala Harris
12. Maya Angelou
Original Chapter: Honorary
13. Erica Campbell
Original Chapter: Honorary
14. Brandy
Original Chapter: Honorary
15. Iyanla Vanzant
Original Chapter: Honorary
16. Yolanda Adams
Original Chapter: Honorary
17. Alicia Keys
Original Chapter: Honorary
18. Yvette Nicole Brown
Original Chapter: Delta Pi
19. Vanessa Bell Calloway
Original Chapter: Delta Phi
20. Roxie Roker
Original Chapter: Alpha
21. Jamilah Lemieux
Original Chapter: Delta Rho Omega
22. Donda West
Original Chapter: Alpha Eta
23. Yvette Lee Bowser
Original Chapter: Xi Beta
24. Marjorie Vincent-Tripp
Original Chapter: Beta
25. Shamari DeVoe
Original Chapter: Nu Lambda Omega
26. Cassandra Wilson
Original Chapter: Beta Delta Omega
27. Sunny Hostin
Original Chapter: Upsilon Nu Omega
28. Star Jones
Original Chapter: Lambda Zeta
29. Katherine Johnson
Original Chapter: Nu
30. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee
Original Chapter: Alpha Kappa Omega
31. Lisa Borders
Original Chapter: Iota Mu
32. Althea Gibson
Original Chapter: Beta Alpha
33. A’ja Wilson
Original Chapter: Theta Gamma
34. Marla Gibbs
Original Chapter: Honorary
35. Nichelle Nichols
Original Chapter: Honorary
36. Jo Marie Payton
Original Chapter: Honorary
37. Jada Pinkett Smith
Original Chapter: Honorary
38. Tika Sumpter
Original Chapter: Honorary
39. Regina Taylor
Original Chapter: Kappa Mu
40. Alice Walker
Original Chapter: Honorary
41. Ava DuVernay
Original Chapter: Honorary
42. Ella Fitzgerald
Original Chapter: Honorary
43. Jessye Norman
Original Chapter: Honorary
44. Coretta Scott King
Original Chapter: Honorary
45. Dr. Bernice King
Dr. Bernice King Original Chapter: Kappa Omega
46. Rosa Parks
Original Chapter: Honorary
47. C. Delores Tucker
Original Chapter: Honorary
48. Suzanne De Passe
Original Chapter: Honorary
49. Mae Jemison
Original Chapter: Honorary
