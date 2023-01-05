Fan Reactions: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Encourages Fans To Read A Book & Start A Podcast

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

“Abbott Elementary” returned this week with a competitive “Read-A-Thon.” Janine and Melissa are taking the challenge quite seriously. While Jacob and Gregory join forces to create a student podcast club. Check out our episode recap and fan reactions inside.

Season 2 returns from Holiday break with Episode 11 titled “Read-A-Thon.” The description details that the competition heats up between Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) and Janine (Quinta Brunson) as their classes go head-to-head in a read-a-thon sponsored by a local pizza shop. Jacob (Chris Perfetti) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) join forces and attempt to get their student-podcasting club off the ground. Meanwhile, Principal Ava is back with her witty clap backs. Somehow, she is always present to stir the pot when the tea is piping hot.

“Abbott Elementary” does an excellent job of tackling real issues in our education system like the fundamentals of reading. A tale as old a time, which reminds us of the 2006 hit by Bomani Armah titled “Read A Book.” For many years, artists and influencers have been encouraging the youth to read, and now ABC’s hottest workplace comedy continues the conversation.

Alongisde the educational and inspiring moments, the podcast segment proved to be a great takeaway from the show’s latest episode. So much that by the end of the episode, the podcast students spilled tea live on the network about Janine and Gregory’s spicy dance over the break.

This episode had us cracking up the entire time. Fans were happy to see the show is still providing entertainment for the entire family. Be sure to catch up on ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” streaming on Hulu.

Check out our favorite fan reactions below:

