First Look Photos: ‘Husbands of Hollywood’ Returns to BET+ For A New, Limited Series

The Husbands of Hollywood are back. BET+ reunites the crew next year for a new, limited series which will continue their journey to fame six years from when fans last saw them. We have first look photos of your favorite Hollywood husbands below.

The new, six-part limited series will feature its original cast members Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams, and Jackie Long. They all return for one last shot at really making it in Hollywood. This season also introduces newcomers Michele Weaver and Angela Rye and a slew of surprising celebrity guest stars, aka Kevin’s “friends.”

The original series first premiered on BET in 2013 and ran for five seasons, ending in 2016. It was created by Kevin Hart, Chris Spencer and Ralph R. Farquhar in 2012, after originating as a sketch on the BET Awards.Real Husbands of Hollywood followed the lives of Kevin and other celebrities, each portraying a fictionalized version of themselves, through their journeys in Hollywood.

Now, after nearly six years, the crew is back together attempting to climb to fame, fortune and virality one last time. The new series titled, Real Husbands of Hollywood – More Kevin, More Problems, is produced by HartBeat Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Kevin Hart, Jesse Collins, Ralph R. Farquhar, Stan Lathan, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, Andy Horne, Dionne Harmon and Dave Becky. The series was directed by Chris Robinson, Ali Leroi and Leslie Small.

February 2022 will be jam packed with entertainment from Valentine’s Day to Super Bowl celebrations. Add BET+ Real Husbands of Hollywood – More Kevin, More Problems to the list for the weekend. The limited series returns on February 10, 2022 on BET+. See the first look photos below.

