CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Folks Were Really In Line at 4am For That Bath & Body Works Candle Sale

Posted 11 hours ago

Bath & Body Works store entrance in mall: Store known for...

Source: Roberto Machado Noa / Getty


Before today, we had no idea how popular Bath & Body Works candles were, but their annual Candle Day sale had these Twitter streets hot!

See, on Saturday the bath and beauty chain made their $24.50 three-wick candles a mere $9.50. There are 135 candle varieties with more than 100 fragrances, “including 38 new 3-Wick Candles arriving exclusively for Candle Day, including Sugared Blueberry Donut, Cereal Marshmallow Bar and Red Velvet Cupcake,” a press release stated.

Well…folks lost their minds lining up outside the stores as early as midnight!

For those who weren’t going to stand in line for some smell-goods, purchasing online was an option, but it wasn’t easy. Customers flocked to social media complaining that site kept crashing!

Well, some folks must have gotten through because according to Business Insider, all the candles sold out online.

The sale sparked so much chatter online that the hashtag #BathAndBodyWorks was trending with folks showing off their purchases, making fun of folks for doing all of this for a candle and workers reminding customers to be nice today.

Take a look:

Folks Were Really In Line at 4am For That Bath & Body Works Candle Sale  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close