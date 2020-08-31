Rapper Bow Wow was in awe when finding out his former co-host Kesha Chante has been aging like some fine wine!

My gawd! 🔥shit got diff after 106 pic.twitter.com/vdXhXGnoN1 — Bow Wow (@smoss) August 31, 2020

Kesha Chante began hosting on 106 & Park alongside Bow Wow in 2013. Chante came out on numerous occasions saying that she had to curve Bow calling him her “little/big brother“.

In fact, Kesha was invited to be in Bow’s ‘Shorty Like Mine‘ music video and she respectfully declined. We feel your pain Bow, we feel your pain..

Since then, Ms. Kesha has been thriving and serving LOOKS! Check out the former 106 & Park host Keisha Chante’s glow up below!









Former Host Of 106 & Park Keshia Chante Glow Up Has Been REAL [Photos] was originally published on 1039hiphop.com