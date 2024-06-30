Listen Live
Freaky Bill O’Reilly Claims President Joe Biden Will Drop Out Of Race, Only MAGA Weirdos Believe Him

Published on June 30, 2024

Bill O’Reilly, the longtime conservative commentator who lost his job at Fox News being a nut ass freak bul, is trying to rile up MAGA stans with an unverified scoop about President Joe Biden. According to freaky ass Bill O’Reilly, the pundit claims to have heard whispers that President Joe Biden is going to drop out of the race after the recent presidential debate against convicted felon, Donald Trump.

As seen on X, formerly Twitter, Bill O’Reilly shared a reply that quickly got the MAGA crew pretty hot in the pants despite the claim being confirmed.

“Looks like President Biden will give up his reelection campaign. http://BillOReilly.com is way ahead on this story. Best analysis there. Please check it out,” read the reply, which seems like a cheap ploy to get eyes on his website.

O’Reilly, or whoever runs his X account, said, “Here’s a Biden update from http://BillOReilly.com news headquarters. The decision has been made that the President will quit the campaign. Two reasons: Democrat internal polling says he cannot recover from the debate, and fundraising is drying up. (1/2)”

He added, “So, it’s over for Joe. But the White House doesn’t yet know how or when to make the announcement. Stay close. (2/2)”

As expected, members of the Donald Trump cult are seizing this blind cry in the dark as a signal that their man is a shoo-in for the White House and taking the country further into the dark ages.

However, it has already been reported that the Biden campaign is raising millions of dollars. The campaign has raised more than $33 million since the debate while the Trump campaign touted an $8 million haul on the day of the presidential debate in Atlanta. There are also reports that since his guilty conviction, Trump’s campaign has raised more than Biden’s but the gap seems to be narrowing.

However, the big point here is Bill O’Reilly doesn’t know anything and until someone from the White House or the Democratic National Committee confirms, just chalk this up as a cheap trick for clicks. That’s something Freaky Bill knows about.

Photo: Getty

Freaky Bill O’Reilly Claims President Joe Biden Will Drop Out Of Race, Only MAGA Weirdos Believe Him  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

