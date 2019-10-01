CLOSE
Fresh Dipped: Will Smith Launches Bel-Air Athletics Collection [Photos]

Posted October 1, 2019

Bel-Air Athletics collection

Source: Bel-Air Athletics / Bel-Air Athletics


Will Smith knows he’s worth money. So it only makes sense that man who came to renown as the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (though he was already well known in Hip-Hop circles) is launching a Bel-Air Athletics collection that pays homage to his fictional TV haunts.

The Bel-Air Athletics collections is already available at shop.willsmith.com  for a limited edition drop that runs only through October 14. The collection includes 26 items for a men and women as well as a few for children. Paying homage to and referencing The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, some of the standout items in the collection include the Reversible Academy Track Jacket (remember when will flipped his school blazer inside out?), a tie-dye tee that portrays Smith as a the schoolyard basketball player and Bel-Air Athletics gear that includes tees, hoodies and short.

Bel-Air Athletics is part of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s newly launched Westbrook Inc. holding company the secures the family’s global businesses under one entity. Now that’s a power move.

Check out detailed photos of the Bel-Air Athletics collections below.

1. Bel-Air Athletics collection

Bel-Air Athletics collection Source:Bel-Air Athletics

Bel-Air Athletics collection will smith,bel-air athletics collection

