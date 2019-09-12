CLOSE
From Topknots To Bustiers, Normani’s Stiletto Continues To Stay On Our Necks During #NYFW

Posted 3 hours ago

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty


Normani is definitely our #ThighGoals, but she’s also motivating our fashion goals, tearing up every red carpet, runway and midtown street she walks down during New York Fashion Week.

The “Motivation” singer has also been giving us versatile lewks from sleeked back topknots to flowing locks to perfect ponytails. She’s given us pink and black bustiers,  tiger print robes, along with beautiful, beautiful gowns at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons gala.

Most importantly, there’s her modeling debut where she absolutely shut down the Savage x Fenty runway on Tuesday night. Even Rihanna herself was impressed with the up-and-comer, telling the 23-year-old It-Girl, “Love you Queeeeeeennnn!!! Ate the whole show tbh!!!!”

Take a look:

 

Yaaaassss, sis!

Here are more pics of our girl owning #NYFW:

 

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

@brandonsilv you all in my shot

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

🍒

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

@alexanderwangny x @bulgariofficial 🥀

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

5. Harper’s BAZAAR Celebrates “ICONS By Carine Roitfeld” At The Plaza Hotel Presented By Cartier – Inside

Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" At The Plaza Hotel Presented By Cartier - Inside Source:Getty

6. 2019 Harper’s Bazaar ICONS

2019 Harper's Bazaar ICONS Source:Getty

7.

Source:Getty

8. Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video – Arrivals

Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video - Arrivals Source:Getty

9. Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video – Arrivals

Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video - Arrivals Source:Getty

10. Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video – Arrivals

Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video - Arrivals Source:Getty
