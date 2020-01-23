Fashion Week season is upon us. While everyday spectators get to model their best outfits as they run from show to show, you have stars like Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwayne Wade make complete fashion statements front row of some of the most reputable designers.

Both Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade gave the ultimate couple goals as they strutted to their shows looking like a high-fashion duo. The pair has a history of stepping out in outfits that matches each other’s fly. Paris Fashion Week was no different. From Lavin to Ralph & Russo, these two kids are killing the game on the streets of Paris.

My hopes are that we get to see their swag hit the front row during New York Fashion Week. Nothing like witnessing fashionable greatness in your own city. Gabrielle Union has been helping us elevate our fashion game via her NY & Company line. During her stint on America’s Got Talent, she used the platform as a way to model her designs. The collections ring true to her bubbly personality. You can count on stylish, fun, and edgy clothing at an affordable price. More recently, she broadened her collaboration to include NY & Company’s plus size brand, Fashion to Figure.

In case you missed the effortless slays of the Union-Wade hybrid, here’s a look at their stylish wardrobe during Paris Fashion Week.

Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade Show Out During Paris Fashion Week! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com