George Floyd Protests Rage On In Washington, D.C. [Photos]

The White House eventually went under lockdown once protesters gather outside the gates of the building.

The White House is under lockdown orders from the U.S. Secret Service due to protests outside the gates over George Floyd. A dozen reporters, myself included, still inside the West Wing.

Some protests would attempt to jump over the barriers and were swiftly taken into custody. According to reports, a secret Service officer was injured.

Check out some of the stirring photos from the protests below.

Protesters face off with police outside the White House in Washington, DC, early on May 30, 2020 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman knelt on his neck for several minutes.

Protesters are blocked by police officers as they march to the Capitol in Washington, DC, on May 29, 2020 in a demonstration over the death of George Floyd.

Protesters gather outside the Capitol in Washington, DC, on May 29, 2020 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd.

People gather in front of the White House as they protest the death of George Floyd in Washington on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Protesters holds signs as they march outside the Capitol in Washington, DC, on May 29, 2020 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd.

Protesters holds signs as they march outside the Capitol in Washington, DC, on May 29, 2020 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd.

A man watches from his window people protesting the death of George Floyd in Washington on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Protesters hold signs outside the Capitol in Washington, DC, on May 29, 2020 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd.

People protest the death of George Floyd in Washington on Friday, May 29, 2020.

WASHINGTON, USA – MAY 29: People hold banners as hundreds of demonstrators rally hours after the arrest of a white police officer involved in the death of a black man George Floyd in the state of Minnesota on May 29, 2020 in Washington D.C. United States. Floyd, 46, a black man, was arrested Monday after reportedly attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a local store. Video footage on Facebook showed him handcuffed and cooperating. But police claimed he resisted arrest. A white officer kneeled on his neck, despite Floyd's repeated pleas of "I can't breathe." Former police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Prosecutor Michael Freeman. Minneapolis, Minnesota Mayor Jacob Frey said Friday he imposed a mandatory curfew because of ongoing protests regarding the death of George Floyd. Protestors made their way to the White House where they faced a police response with some clashing with the secret service members.

Hundreds of demonstrators rally hours after the arrest of a white police officer involved in the death of George Floyd on May 29, 2020 in Washington D.C.

A police car is seen as hundreds of demonstrators rally hours after the arrest of a white police officer involved in the death of George Floyd on May 29, 2020 in Washington D.C.

Police arrest a demonstrators as hundreds of demonstrators rally hours after the arrest of a white police officer involved in the death of George Floyd on May 29, 2020 in Washington D.C.

Police arrest a demonstrators as hundreds of demonstrators rally on May 29, 2020 in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 29: Demonstrators hold a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd near the U.S. Capitol on May 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across country, protests against Floyd's death have set off days and nights of rage as the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Earlier today, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Hundreds of demonstrators rally on May 29, 2020 in Washington D.C.

A police car is seen as hundreds of demonstrators rally on May 29, 2020 in Washington D.C.

Hundreds of demonstrators rally on May 29, 2020 in Washington D.C.

Demonstrators hold a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd near the U.S. Capitol on May 29, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Demonstrators hold a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd near the U.S. Capitol on May 29, 2020 in Washington, DC.

U.S. Capitol Police look on as demonstrators hold a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd near the US Capitol on May 29, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Demonstrators hold a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd near the U.S. Capitol on May 29, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Demonstrators clash with police during a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Lafayette Square Park near the White House on May 29, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Protesters gather outside the Capitol in Washington, DC, on May 29, 2020 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd.

Demonstrators hold a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd near the U.S. Capitol on May 29, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Demonstrators hold a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Lafayette Square Park near the White House on May 29, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Demonstrators clash with police during a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Lafayette Square Park near the White House on May 29, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Demonstrators hold a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Lafayette Square Park near the White House on May 29, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Demonstrators hold a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Lafayette Square Park near the White House on May 29, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Demonstrators hold a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Lafayette Square Park near the White House on May 29, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Protester gatter in front of a row of police officers outside the White House in Washington, DC, on early May 30, 2020 in a demonstration over the death of George Floyd.

Demonstrators hold a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Lafayette Square Park near the White House on May 29, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Police work to keep demonstrators back during a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Lafayette Square Park near the White House on May 29, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Protesters face off with police outside the White House in Washington, DC, early on May 30, 2020 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd. Violent protests erupted across the United States late on May 29 over the death of a handcuffed black man in police custody, with murder charges laid against the arresting Minneapolis officer failing to quell boiling anger.

Protesters scuffle with police officers outside the White House in Washington, DC, early on May 30, 2020 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd.

Dozens of protest the death of George Floyd, who died in Minnesota after an encounter with police officers. The protest marched down 14th Street and gathered near the White House in Washington, DC on May 29, 2020.

Protesters face off with police outside the White House in Washington, DC, early on May 30, 2020 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd.

Protesters face off with police outside the White House in Washington, DC, early on May 30, 2020 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd.

Dozens of protest the death of George Floyd. The protest marched down 14th Street and gathered near the White House in Washington, DC on May 29, 2020.

Dozens of protest the death of George Floyd. The protest marched down 14th Street and gathered near the White House in Washington, DC on May 29, 2020.

Protesters face off with police outside the White House in Washington, DC, early on May 30, 2020 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd.

Protesters face off with police outside the White House in Washington, DC, early on May 30, 2020 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd.

Protesters face off with police outside the White House in Washington, DC, early on May 30, 2020 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd.

Protesters face off with police outside the White House in Washington, DC, early on May 30, 2020 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd.

Protesters face off with police outside the White House in Washington, DC, early on May 30, 2020, during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd. Violent protests erupted across the United States late on May 29, over the death of a handcuffed black man in police custody, with murder charges laid against the arresting Minneapolis officer failing to quell boiling anger.