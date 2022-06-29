Get to Know Netflix’s ‘You Don’t Know Me’ Star Samuel Adewunmi [Gallery]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

British actor Samuel Adewunmi lends an impressive performance in the original BBC drama You Don’t Know Me, which is now available to stream on Netflix. Following the courtroom mini drama’s ambiguous ending, fans wonder if there will be a second season to follow. Fans also look forward to seeing more from the series’ lead, Adewunmi.

You Don’t Know Me originally debuted on BBC One in December 2021. It has since made its way to Netflix. The show, consisting of four episodes, came out on the streaming service on June 17. Netflix subscribers have slowly become engulfed in what was meant to be a miniseries. Though the story ends in a peculiar way, fans still wonder if there could more to come.

It is based on the 2017 novel of the same name, which was originally written by Barrister Imran Mahmood.

The show’s protagonist’s real name is never revealed and is instead referred to as Defendant or Hero, who is played by Adewunmi.

The official series description:

A young man from South London is in the dock for murder. The evidence against him is overwhelming, but rather than let one of the barristers decide what’s in his best interest, he chooses to exercise his right to tell his own story, in his own words. His story is extraordinary, it’s about the woman he loves, who got herself into dangerous trouble. It’s about how he risked everything to save her. He swears he’s innocent, but in the end, the only thing that matters, is if you believe his story or not.

Now, back to Samuel Adewunmi:

The show’s ending is so frustrating that we convinced ourselves to continue watching solely to stare at a handsome Adewunmi.

There is not much information about the young 28-year-old British actor. There’s a bit of information about how he was raised by his single mom on the Maiden Lane Estate just north of King’s Cross and St Pancras stations. He also trained at Identity School of Acting.

Other than that, he remains a mystery. Surely, You Don’t Know Me is just the beginning for the talented upcomer. Be sure to continue supporting Adewunmi’s journey and follow his Instagram profile here.

Check out a gallery of Samuel Adewunmi below:

Get to Know Netflix’s ‘You Don’t Know Me’ Star Samuel Adewunmi [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com