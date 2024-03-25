‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’: Brian Tyree Henry Reveals What Titan-Sized Conspiracy Theory He Believes In



In the latest entry in Warner Bros/ Legendary Pictures Monsterverse, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, there’s another kaiju team-up. Of course, the massive giants will have some human-sized assistance to help take down the latest enormous threat to human existence as they go beast mode.

It’s the Titan’s world, and humans like Bernie (Brian Tyree Henry) and Trapper (Dan Stevens) are trying to live in it.

In the upcoming film, Godzilla must work alongside his frenemy King Kong when an ancient threat thought to be long dead and buried in Hollow Earth is still alive and threatens human existence and other titans.

While all Titan hell is about to break loose, our favorite Titan conspiracy theorist, Bernie, teams up with his buddy Trapper, who works with Monarch and has one of the coolest jobs in the world to help Godzilla and Kong stop Skar King, a giant ape with a nasty attitude.

Brian Tyree Henry Firmly Believes In This One Conspiracy Theory

Before the film’s release, CassiusLife’s Bernard Beanz Smalls spoke with Henry and Stevens about their roles in the fifth film in the Monsterverse franchise.

When we first met Bernie in 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong , he was just a Titan conspiracy podcaster with plenty of theories on why Godzilla and the other Titans were going crazy around the globe.

Bernie eventually helped save the world, which led us to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Yup, he’s still doing his podcast, even after helping save humanity from going extinct, but he just wants his recognition.

During our conversation, we asked Henry whether his character believed in “Titan-sized” conspiracy theories. Henry revealed that he believed there were lizard people.

“Lizard people, I do think, exist. I do believe that lizard people are trying to take over the world,” Henry said.

Reptilians trying to take over the world by imitating humans and gaining political power was popularized by conspiracy theorist David Icke.

We think Henry was joking, or was he?

There was a conspiracy theory he put to bed: the notion that his co-star Dan Stevens is real and not AI.

Is Trapper The Ace Ventura of The Monsterverse?

Speaking of Dan Stevens, when you meet his character Trapper, he gives off Ace Ventura vibes based on his fashion, happy-go-lucky attitude and other character traits.

Out of curiosity, we asked Stevens if Trapper’s home was full of exotic animals like Ventura’s crib in his films.

“I think he’s got some weird pets, probably. I mean, he travels a lot, though, so it would be hard to look after them,” Stevens begins. “He goes all over the… He’s a pretty itinerant guy. He’s always off to the next thing to fix it.”

Henry jokingly reveals that Stevens watched the popular Netflix docuseries Tiger King to prepare for his role.

“Well, people don’t know that in order for him to truly find the character, he watched a lot of Tiger King…

What Would A Bernie & Trapper Spinoff Look Like?

“Well, people don’t know that in order for him to truly find the character, he watched a lot of Tiger King, and so there was a certain kind of je ne sais quoi of Trapper and Joe Exotic. With Joe Exotic , it was very… So you have a lot of animals,” Henry adds.

Five movies in and a critically acclaimed Apple TV+ spinoff, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters , in the books, there’s always room for more stories to be told in the Monsterverse.

We asked the two actors if they would be down for a Bernie and Trapper spinoff show and what that would look like, and Henry had an interesting plot idea.

“I would love that. The Adventures of Bernie and Trapper,” Stevens said, with Henry adding, “I would do it.”

“I would love that. The Adventures of Bernie and Trapper…

Henry explains the plot of the show would be Bernie trying to get Trapper “on a holistic path” because he has “taken so many hallucinogens.”

We can imagine that going down, with the two traveling the world tripping, only heightening the Titan experience.

Unite when Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire roars into theaters on March 29.

Watch the entire interview above.

‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’: Brian Tyree Henry Reveals What Titan-Sized Conspiracy Theory He Believes In was originally published on cassiuslife.com