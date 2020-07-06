Gold Digging MAGA Billionaire Kanye West Received $2 Million-Plus PPP Loan, Twitter Calls Him A Grifting Sellout

Kanye West chumming up to his buddy Donald Trump paid off bigly.

The Hollywood Reporter dropped the news that West and his YEEZY, which made $1.5 billion last year, received a loan between $2 million and $5 million, according to the Small Business Administration. According to West’s LLC, the money helped saved 160 jobs. The money comes from the government’s Paycheck Protection Program, which is supposed to help businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic keep paychecks coming for workers.

The Daily Beast is reporting the loan is raising eyebrows because “it poses major questions of conflict of interest” because the rapper it a very outspoken supporter of Trump and has visited the White House multiple times. It also helped that his wife, Kim Kardashian West, also has paid Trump a few visits as well in the name of criminal justice reform.

West, who has been the talk of the internet because he announced he was running for president, has also recently claimed that his wife joined him in reaching billionaire status. Last week West tweeted:

“I am so proud of my beautiful wife, Kim Kardashian West, for officially becoming a billionaire.”

Forbes quickly shot that down, reporting his wife is only worth $900 million.

Anyway, Twitter wasted no time calling out Ye labeling him a grifter and sellout for taking advantage of the program that is a part of the Trump administration’s stimulus package, which has been riddled with problems since its inception. This news comes on the heels of West announcing he is running for president in 2020. He has yet to file any paperwork if he intends to do so.

Oh, he also just announced a new partnership with the GAP.

You can peep the reactions to the news to MAGA Ye getting caught as part of the SBA disclosing in a list the 40,000 companies who received $150,000 or more following complaints from Democrats.

