Grab Your 2000s Gear, B2K Announces Millenium Tour Dates

After announcing theirhave released the tour dates for the upcoming Millenium Tour.

The trek kicks off at Pittsburg’s Peterson’s Event Center on March 8th, followed by the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Initial dates appear to last into the end of April when the tour wraps-up in Louisville Kentucky.

Fans swarmed the event coordinator G Squared Events’ Instagram page demanding more tour dates in other cities. According to whoever is handing the event page, more dates are still being released.

Pre-sale for the earliest dates go on sale January 4th for select venues.

Check out the tour dates, below:

