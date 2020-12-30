HomeEntertainment News

Happy Birthday: 10 Times Justin Combs Had Us Smitten

Posted December 30, 2020

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

Justin Combs celebrates 27 years today. Born to parents Sean Combs and Misa Hyton, Justin is most known for his athleticism playing football for UCLA as a defensive back and appeared in seven games over two seasons for the Bruins. Though he gained a bit of his fame outside his last name from playing college football, some may remember the flossy young teenager on MTV’s My Super Sweet 16 in 2008 with one of the flyest birthday parties to date. The NY born and bred actor has grown a great deal since his Sweet 16 appearance. Here are a few of our favorite moments where Justin Dior Combs is serving up oiled biceps, flashy fits and a dashing smile.

Happy 27th birthday, Justin!

 

Happy Birthday: 10 Times Justin Combs Had Us Smitten  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Body-ody-ody

Source:Justin Combs

2. Keep It Player

Source:Justin Combs

3. We Love A Good Lay

Source:Justin Combs

4. Family First

Source:Justin Combs

5. And DO Clean Up Nice

Source:Justin Combs

6. Son of a Don

Source:Justin Combs

7. That Dashing Smile We Warned You About

Source:Justin Combs

8. Legend Since Birth

Source:Justin Combs

9. Lover Boy

Source:Justin Combs

10. The Flyest

Source:Justin Combs
More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close