Happy Birthday, Beautiful: 24 of Lori Harvey’s Best Thirst Traps

Model by day and the Thanos of dating by night, Lori Harvey turns 24 years young today. She is enjoying her 20’s the way every woman should — unapologetically. Her and Michael Bae Jordan recently announced their new relationship with an elusive rollout that left fans wondering if the relationship was real or if this was simply Michael’s latest Coach campaign. Either way, the birthday girl knows how to keep her relationships private and she has proven to be modern day dating goals for young women. We comprised a gallery of Lori’s best thirst traps to celebrate her birthday, which keep all of your MCM’s on their toes and at the edge of their seats awaiting their chance to shoot a shot at one of the most stunning women in entertainment. This is the key to 2.8 million followers and a rolodex of handsome men at your disposal. Take notes ladies.
1. He Wanna Lick The Icing OffSource:@loriharvey
Simply captioned, “24.” Lori celebrates her birthday with the perfect cake filled birthday shoot.
2. Serve LuxurySource:@loriharvey
Easily the best way to thirst trap is to serve luxury, and for Lori this sort of lifestyle comes easy.
3. Tease ThemSource:@loriharvey
Lori gives bikini and body in this photo.
4. Sporty and SexySource:@loriharvey
Everything is sitting. We’re trying to get our baby hairs to lay like Lori’s too.
5. Iced Out TrappinSource:@loriharvey
So I-C-Y!
6. Tomboy ChicSource:@loriharvey
Tomboy but make it chic. This look is lavish.
7. Baddie in a BlazerSource:@loriharvey
What you doing if Lori shows up to your business meeting like this?
8. Like Girllllll!Source:@loriharvey
Do we have to say anything? We almost slid in the DMs.
9. GLAMSource:@loriharvey
It’s giving face!
10. Effortless BeautySource:@loriharvey
It doesn’t take much. Lori serves with no effort.
11. Come On and ServeSource:@loriharvey
Lori, please stop. It’s insane. We understand why she keeps the captions light, because what more can you say?
12. SleekSource:@loriharvey
We need the workout plan. This is what they mean when they say bodysuit.
13. Lovin the CrewSource:@loriharvey
You and your girls must follow suit. Can’t just be one in the crew.
14. Christmas Shopping, Anyone?Source:@loriharvey
Wow. Elegance is the word. Also, who goes Christmas shopping like this? Lori does.
15. Pony Down to the…Source:@loriharvey
The look back at ’em pose always gets the people going.
16. The Girl Doesn’t MissSource:@loriharvey
Another one.
17. Paisley PrintedSource:@loriharvey
A dress you won’t forget.
18. A Work of ArtSource:@loriharvey
Once again, everything is sitting!
19. FlexSource:@loriharvey
Just a casual afternoon flex in designer. We love to see it!
20. Vintage VivienneSource:@loriharvey
Honestly, how do we get the baby hairs to lay like such?
21. Swing My DoorSource:@loriharvey
It’s the lifestyle for us!
22. BossySource:@loriharvey
Come on! Love a boss babe.
23. FLEX-ibleSource:@loriharvey
And, she’s flexible. Ultimate thirst trap.
24. Business As UsualSource:@loriharvey
Let’s face it. No matter what Lori puts on, she’s going to serve beauty. Happy Birthday to the stunning, Lori Harvey!