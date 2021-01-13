Happy Birthday, Beautiful: 24 of Lori Harvey’s Best Thirst Traps was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. He Wanna Lick The Icing Off Source:@loriharvey Simply captioned, “24.” Lori celebrates her birthday with the perfect cake filled birthday shoot.

2. Serve Luxury Source:@loriharvey Easily the best way to thirst trap is to serve luxury, and for Lori this sort of lifestyle comes easy.

3. Tease Them Source:@loriharvey Lori gives bikini and body in this photo.

4. Sporty and Sexy Source:@loriharvey Everything is sitting. We’re trying to get our baby hairs to lay like Lori’s too.

5. Iced Out Trappin Source:@loriharvey So I-C-Y!

6. Tomboy Chic Source:@loriharvey Tomboy but make it chic. This look is lavish.

7. Baddie in a Blazer Source:@loriharvey What you doing if Lori shows up to your business meeting like this?

8. Like Girllllll! Source:@loriharvey Do we have to say anything? We almost slid in the DMs.

9. GLAM Source:@loriharvey It’s giving face!

10. Effortless Beauty Source:@loriharvey It doesn’t take much. Lori serves with no effort.

11. Come On and Serve Source:@loriharvey Lori, please stop. It’s insane. We understand why she keeps the captions light, because what more can you say?

12. Sleek Source:@loriharvey We need the workout plan. This is what they mean when they say bodysuit.

13. Lovin the Crew Source:@loriharvey You and your girls must follow suit. Can’t just be one in the crew.

14. Christmas Shopping, Anyone? Source:@loriharvey Wow. Elegance is the word. Also, who goes Christmas shopping like this? Lori does.

15. Pony Down to the… Source:@loriharvey The look back at ’em pose always gets the people going.

16. The Girl Doesn’t Miss Source:@loriharvey Another one.

17. Paisley Printed Source:@loriharvey A dress you won’t forget.

18. A Work of Art Source:@loriharvey Once again, everything is sitting!

19. Flex Source:@loriharvey Just a casual afternoon flex in designer. We love to see it!

20. Vintage Vivienne Source:@loriharvey Honestly, how do we get the baby hairs to lay like such?

21. Swing My Door Source:@loriharvey It’s the lifestyle for us!

22. Bossy Source:@loriharvey Come on! Love a boss babe.

23. FLEX-ible Source:@loriharvey And, she’s flexible. Ultimate thirst trap.