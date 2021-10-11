Happy Birthday Mama: A Look Back At Cardi B’s Finest Fashion & Family Moments [Pics]

Big Bardi turns 29 today! That’s right, the Bronx chick is adding her 29th candle to the cake today, and it’s crazy to think how far she’s come. For those who’ve been on the wave since the beginning, Cardi B was that crazy chick from social media with the foul-mouth but lovable personality. So it made sense for her to eventually become a television personality – her brief run on VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop not only elevated her brand, but helped introduce millions to her musical side.

Then “Bodak Yellow” dropped and changed her life forever. The 2018 single was a club smash, YouTube sensation and Instagram caption machine. Since then, it’s been up and stuck ever since.

Happy Birthday Cardi! We’re all looking forward to photos from your Dancehall Birthday Bash, but in the meantime, let’s look back at some of her finest moments in fashion and with family.

Peep the gallery below.

