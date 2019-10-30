Happy Birthday, Eva Marcille! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Model Lewks

From America’s Next Top Model to mother of three, Eva Marcille Sterling has made the most of her platform in the spotlight. She has ripped the runway, explored life as an actress, all while juggling motherhood as well as a permanent spot on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
Last season, cast mate Marlo Hampton poked fun at Eva’s fashion but personally I think her bohemian style is comfortable and chic. Every now and then she will grow her signature pixie cut into a shoulder length style or add extra-long faux locs or braids to her hair. She’s into the bold prints, and flowy clothes. In other words, she’s a modern-day flower child.
Eva has been giving lewks since she stepped onto the scene as a 5’7 fashion model. In honor of her 35th birthday, we’re giving you a rundown of the 10 times Eva gave us model lewks.
1. EVA MARCILLE AT THE ANNUAL ACE AWARDS, 2006Source:Getty
Eva Marcille showed off her then signature blonde pixie cut at the 10th Annual Ace Awards. This style is always a good look on her.
2. EVA MARCILLE AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2010Source:Getty
Eva Marcille wore an extremely cute mini dress to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.
3. EVA MARCILLE AT THE HURRICANE HARVEY BENEFIT RELIEF CONCERT, 2017Source:Getty
Eva Marcille looked like a star at the Hurricane Harvey Benefit Relief Concert. The model wore a black and white low-cut dress.
4. EVA MARCILLE AT THE 21ST ANNUAL URBANWORLD FILM FESTIVAL, 2017Source:Getty
Eva Marcille went casual to the 21st Annual Urbanworld Film Festival in a floor-length duster, wide-leg jeans and a white bardot top underneath.
5. EVA MARCILLE ON THE STREETS OF NEW YORK, 2017Source:Getty
Eva Marcille gave effortless street style while roaming the streets of New York. Her printed skirt and graphic tee is so true to the model’s personal style.
6. EVA MARCILLE AT THE BET AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
Eva Marcille gave flower child vibes at the 2017 BET Awards. She wore a long, shapeless, embroidered dress with knee-length braids.
7. EVA MARCILLE AT THE MAXIM HOT 100 PARTY, 2017Source:Getty
Eva Marcille rocked knee-length braids to the 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 Party. I’m a fan of just about everything Eva does with her hair, but I especially love the extra long braids.
8. EVA MARCILLE AT URBAN SKIN GALENTINE’S DAY EVENT, 2019Source:Getty
Eva Marcille posed at The Urban Skin Galentine’s Day Event in a long African print dress.
9. EVA MARCILLE AT THE ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Eva Marcille had some fun with feathers at Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards.
10. EVA MARCILLE AT THE BET AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Eva Marcille showed off her growing baby bump at the 2019 BET Awards. She makes pregnancy look so easy.