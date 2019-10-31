Happy Birthday, Letitia Wright! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Style & Grace On The Red Carpet

Letitia Wright hopped on most of our radars with her breakout role in Black Panther. Her witty, uber-intelligent character caused us to fall in love with her as an actress. Since the movie’s release, she has been hitting the red carpet hard. One things for sure, she has a fashion flare that is undeniable.
Whether in a two-piece suit or a frilly gown, Letitia always looks classic. Her style can be defined as sleek, clean, and timeless. Whatever she wears today can be worn for years to come. She often collaborates with stylist Ade Samuel who fully understands Letitia’s aesthetic.
Besides acting and fashion, Letitia has taken on the beauty world. In 2018 she became an ambassador for skincare and makeup brand BareMinerals. She acknowledged and struggled with the lack of representation in the black beauty world. This collaboration allowed her to become what she felt was needed.
Letitia is a rising star that has an amazing career ahead of her. In honor of her 26th birthday, we’re revisiting 10 times she gave us style and grace on the red carpet.
1. LETITIA WRIGHT AT THE CINEMA SOCIETY WITH RAVAGE & SYNCHRONY SCREENING OF “BLACK PANTHER”, 2017Source:Getty
Letitia Wright was decked out in a full on Calvin Klein ensemble at the The Cinema Society with Ravage Wines & Synchrony screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther”.
2. LETITIA WRIGHT AT THE EE BRITISH ACADEMY FILM AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
How amazing does Letitia Wright look in her black Gucci gown at the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA)? Such a classic dress.
3. LETITIA WRIGHT AT THE LA PREMIERE OF “AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR”, 2018Source:Getty
Letitia Wright gave this Prada suit some serious flare at the premiere of Disney and Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. This floral suit-tulle duo is too fly!
4. LETITIA WRIGHT AT THE MET GALA, 2018Source:Getty
Letitia Wright wore a bohemian-inspired Coach gown to the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum. There’s something very regal about this entire ensemble.
5. LETITIA WRIGHT AT THE 70TH EMMY AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Letitia Wright sparkled in a beige Pamella Roland dress at the 70th Emmy Awards. I loved that she rocked braids at such a high-profile event.
6. LETITIA WRIGHT AT THE EE BRITISH FILM ACADEMY AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
While all the stars wore extravagant ball gowns to the EE British Academy Film Awards, Letitia Wright opted for a white Stella McCartney suit.
7. LETITIA WRIGHT AT THE 91ST ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Letitia Wright attended the 91st Annual Academy Awards in a gorgeous Haute Couture Dior gown. She looks so graceful!
8. LETITIA WRIGHT AT THE 50TH NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
At this point, Letitia Wright is killing the game. She arrived to the 50th NAACP Image Awards in a black tulle Georges Chakra Couture dress.
9. LETITIA WRIGHT AT THE “CLASH DE CARTIER” LAUNCH EVENT, 2019Source:Getty
Letitia Wright attended the “Clash De Cartier” launch event in this perfectly crafted Zuhair Murad Pre-Fall 2019 gown.
10. LETITIA WRIGHT AT THE WORLD PREMIERE OF WALT DISNEY STUDIOS MOTION PICTURES “AVENGERS: ENDGAME”, 2019Source:Getty
Letitia Wright dazzled in a metallic Armani Prive pants suit at the World Premiere of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Such a good look!