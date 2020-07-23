Happy Birthday, Michelle Williams! Here Are 10 Times She Killed The Style Game

Don’t sleep on Michelle Williams, okay? This woman is a force to be reckoned with. Over the years, she let us into her personal life a bit more via her reality TV show, Chad Loves Michelle. Although the show wasn’t renewed, and she separated from her fiancé Chad Johnson, her spirit remained open.

Michelle Williams put herself out there by discussing her battle with depression. Her willingness to expose that part of her life is an inspiration to Black women everywhere. With so many women suffering in silence, it was freeing to see someone talk about their struggles and what they’re doing to overcome it.

Not only is Michelle Williams a member of one of the most popular girl groups of our time, she is also a fashion maven. This woman literally slays every appearance she makes. In the past, she would team up with her friend and stylist J. Bolin. I have yet to see a disappointing look from the both of them. Together they go for bold prints, bright colors, and fun textures.

Michelle Williams’ fashion choices give me Leo vibes. She deserves that spotlight and she’s going to dress her behind off to get it. In honor of her 41st birthday (7/23), we’re counting down 10 times she killed the style game.

