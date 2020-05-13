CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Happy Birthday Stevie! 10 Of Our Favorite Stevie Wonder Love Songs

Posted 10 hours ago

Stevie Wonder And Marvin Gaye

Source: Gilles Petard / Getty


Stevie Wonder is 70.

Arguably the greatest living musician, Wonder has not only racked up almost every career accolade one can obtain, but he’s also one of the greatest love songwriters ever. Little Stevie has been credited with being able to write simple love songs, the ones that stick with you.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Whether it be a soulful jam or soft ballad, Stevie has managed to give us some of our favorite songs. From weddings to birthdays (the man has his own version of “Happy Birthday” that is beloved) and simply keeping people overjoyed with love and affection, it has often been the voice of The Genius that has kept us going.

Here are 10 of our favorite Stevie Wonder love songs.

RELATED: Stevie Wonder Announced He Will Be Receiving A Kidney Transplant

Happy Birthday Stevie! 10 Of Our Favorite Stevie Wonder Love Songs  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

1. “My Cherie Amour”

2. “I Just Called To Say I Love You”

3. “As”

4. “I Was Made To Love Her”

5. “Love Light In Flight”

6. “Golden Lady”

7. “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours”

8. “All I Do”

9. “You Are The Sunshine Of My Life”

10. “Knocks Me Off My Feet”

More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close