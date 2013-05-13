Home

Happy Birthday Stevie! The 15 Best Stevie Wonder Songs

Posted May 13, 2013

The legendary Stevie Wonder was born on May 13, 1950.

Happy Birthday Stevie! The 15 Best Stevie Wonder Songs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. 15. “My Cherie Amour” (from My Cherie Amour, 1969)

(PR)

2. 14. Happy Birthday (from Hotter Than July, 1980)

(PR)

3. 13. “All I Do” (from Hotter Than July, 1980)

(PR)

4. 12. “Isn’t She Lovely” (from Songs in the Key of Life, 1976)

(PR)

5. 11. “Love’s in Need of Love Today” (from Songs in the Key of Life, 1976)

(PR)

6. 10. “Part-Time Lover” (from In Square Circle, 1985)

(PR)

7. 9. “Maybe Your Baby” (from Talking Book, 1972)

(AP)

(AP)

9. 7. “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” (from Innervisions, 1973)

(AP)

10. 6. “All in Love is Fair” (from Innervisions, 1973)

(PR)

11. 5. “Living for the City” (from Innervisions, 1973)

(AP)

12. 4. “I Wish” (from Songs in the Key of Life, 1976)

(AP)

13. 3. “Sir Duke” (from Songs in the Key of Life, 1976)

(AP)

14. 2. “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” (from Signed, Sealed & Delivered 1970)

(AP)

15. 1. “Superstition” (from Talking Book, 1972)

(Retna)

