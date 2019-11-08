SZA happens to be one of those awkward beauties that probably doesn’t know just how beautiful she truly is. Her features are beyond this world and her voice seriously rivals her looks. She’s one of those musicians that makes great music, stays out of the media, and slays the red carpet.
SZA has a quirky style that works for her but when she’s ready to hit the red carpet and show out, she does just that. Typically you’ll see her in baggy pants and sneakers. Every now and then she will switch it up and show some skin. Lately, the songbird has been going out more and wearing a lot less! Regardless of what she puts on, she manages to be the talk of the night.
Today, the soulful singer is celebrating 29 years of life. In honor of her birthday, we’re taking a look at SZA’s glow up over the years.
Happy Birthday, SZA! This Is How She’s Glowed Up Over The Years was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. SZA AT THE ROC NATION GRAMMY BRUNCH, 2015Source:Getty
SZA has been grinding in the background long before she started topping the charts. Here she is at theRoc Nation Grammy brunch in 2015.
2. SZA AT THE BET AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
SZA gave some leg action at the 2017 BET Awards in a pale blue slip dress.
3. SZA AT THE HBO CELEBRATION OF “Insecure”, 2017Source:Getty
SZA contributed a lot of music to the “Insecure” soundtrack. She looked casually cute at the block party celebrating HBO’s new season of “Insecure”.
4. SZA AT BLACK GIRLS ROCK, 2017Source:Getty
SZA wore the hell out of a black, high-slit dress with sheer cut-outs at the Black Girls Rock event in 2017.
5. SZA AT THE 60TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
SZA looked whimsical at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards. She has the perfect face and style for high-fashion red carpet events.
6. SZA AT THE MET GALA, 2018Source:Getty
SZA gave angelic vibes at the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The MET Museum in 2018. She is a vision of perfection.
7. SZA AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
SZA kept it simple at the 2018 MTV Video Music Award in a textured, pastel pink midi dress.
8. SZA AT THE SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
SZA looked like a modern-day Aaliyah at the 2018 Soul Train Awards.
9. SZA AT THE 91ST ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
SZA showed us time and time again just how capable she is of switching it up on the red carpet. She arrived at the 91st Annual Academy Awards in a flawless, high-low Vivienne Westwood gown.
10. SZA AT REVOLT’S 3-DAY SUMMIT, 2019Source:Getty
SZA defined fro-goals at the Revolt 3-day summit. She posed alongside Remy Ma in a cute black dress and a gorgeous copper afro.