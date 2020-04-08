CLOSE
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]

Posted 7 hours ago

Just after our Toosie Slide home tour video, Drake gives us a closer look inside his luxury mansion in his hometown Toronto, Canada.

The Champagne Papí covers the May issue of Architectural Digest where he expresses his inspiration and the features inside of his extravagant bachelor pad. Designer Ferris Rafauli, custom created the “modern Art Deco” home along with the rapper from the ground up calling it “the Embassy”.

The overly luxurious plan for Drake Manor was purposely done to show the work that he has put in during the years. Amenities like an NBA regulation-size indoor basketball court, a 3,200-square-foot master bedroom suite, and a 4,000-pound black marble tub are just a few in the 50,000 square feet home.

“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” Drake told AD. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.”

Starting from his childhood on the hit Canadian television series Degrassi: The Next Generation to now carving his own legacy, Drake has sure made a statement with his personalized mansion.

“I think the house shows that I have true faith in myself to take on this task when I was just 27 and see it through,” says the 33-year-old superstar. “I also think the house says that I will forever remain solid in the place I was born.”

Check out some of the photos of “the Embassy” below.

1.

View this post on Instagram

@archdigest @ferrisrafauli

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

Just hold on, we’re going home.....to Drake’s place. The megastar built his pleasure dome from the ground up in his hometown of Toronto, and it is fully loaded. Indoor NBA-size basketball court? Check. Awards room? Of course. Recording studio, custom grand piano designed in collaboration with artist Takashi Murakami, hall of sports hero’s jerseys? Check, check, check. @champagnepapi worked on this stately manor, dubbed “The Embassy,” with Canadian architectural and interior designer Ferris Rafauli (with @ferrisrafauli in the lounge, last image) for six years, starting when the musician was only 27 years old. “Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel. It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.” Wise words from a true poet of rap. See it all in May AD, online now, and via link in bio. 🇨🇦 📷 @jasonschmidtstudio text @mayer.rus styling @colinking fashion styling @mellanysanchez cover look @tomford & @nike

A post shared by Amy Astley (@amyastley) on

