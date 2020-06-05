What type of impact has the protests actually had in America?

2020 will officially go down as one of the longest chapters in history books. The coronavirus pandemic had us in the first half, but the Black Lives Matter movement has definitely started a present-day revolution.

Due to the excessive display of black lives lost on social media, people all over the world have come together to protest for the rights of African-Americans. The recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor have caught national attention and have already started to spark changes around the country.

Nationally, we’ve seen the Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison increase the charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd-degree murder. The other three officers that were on site on the death of George Floyd have been charged with 2nd-degree murder. Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms made headlines with the immediate firing & charges brought against six police officers in Atlanta as well. But what else has changed in law enforcement or for the black community?

Though your timelines may be filled with negative moments, here are some actual results legally and culturally that the protests have already brought about nationwide.

Here Are The Changes Already Made Due To The George Floyd Protests was originally published on themorninghustle.com