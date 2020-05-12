HHW Gaming: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Is Getting Remasterd, Gamers Excited To Shred Again

Today (May.12) is Tony Hawk’s birthday and the Birdman decided to bless gamers with the best gift ever.

Gamers, especially fans of the iconic famed Tony Hawk video game franchise, got a pleasant surprise today. The legendary skateboarder dropped the trailer for the remastered version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2. The game, which launches on September 4, will feature original levels, skaters, tricks, modes, and songs from the iconic soundtrack. Players can also look forward to the introduction of new game modes and online multiplayer.

Of course, the original roster of skaters is returning, including Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Bucky Lasek, Elissa Steamer, Kareem Campbell, Andrew Reynolds, Bob Burnquist, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Jamie Thomas, Rune Glifberg, Chad Muska… and of course, Tony Hawk. They will also still have their special moves as well.

Speaking on the announcement of the game Tony Hawk added:

“It was incredible to play the original games on PlayStation back in 1999 and to see the overwhelming response from the PlayStation community, so I’m excited to bring the game back to all the hardcore THPS fans on PlayStation again this year.”

Based on the comparison screens, you can see the graphics have been drastically improved to enhance the experience that gamers loved with the original Tony Hawk game released back in 1999. The game will arrive on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, so no need to worry Microsoft fans and will cost $39.99, $49.99 for the digital deluxe version that includes unique content and gear. If you pre-order the game, you will gain early access to the “warehouse demo.”

As you can imagine, this is something gamers have been clamoring for a long time. While its not a new Tony Hawk game, it’s honestly close enough. The reactions to the announcement of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 being remastered got tons of positive responses and suggestions. You can peep them and the trailer below.

—

Photo: Activision / Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

HHW Gaming: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Is Getting Remasterd, Gamers Excited To Shred Again was originally published on hiphopwired.com