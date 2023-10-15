Hispanic Heritage Month: Meet Happy Munkey, The Dominican Duo Taking Over Cannabis Culture

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

From plant crushers to vapers, edible queens to, well, everything infused in-between, the world at-large has shifted its view on cannabis culture in a substantial way. The day that Nas once imagined on his 1996 banger “If I Ruled The World” of “smoking weed in the street without cops harassing” has since become an actual reality throughout much of America; New York City in particular is in the midst of a weed revolution.

One crew that knows it from all sides of the city is burgeoning cannabis lifestyle brand Happy Munkey, co-operated by business partners and Uptown natives Ramon Reyes and Vladimir Bautista.

Having already told their story as a dynamic Dominican duo in the weed industry to the likes of Forbes, Black Enterprise and NYC’s PIX11 (see below) over the years, we thought it’d be a perfect way to close out Hispanic Heritage Month this year by tagging along with the fellas for a day to get a better understanding of how bud is booming in the Big Apple.

For Ramon and Vlad, as people call him for short, the journey has been one filled with both its highs and lows — and no, we’re not talking strand potency. They’re very familiar with the trials and tribulations of growing up in the hoods of New York City during days when a dime bag of marijuana could very well lead to central bookings; for both men, it did on many occasions.

That’s why being at the helm of a brand that’s helping to not only change the narrative but educate as well, even helping to decriminalize cannabis altogether, puts Happy Munkey at a special place in time as they rebrand, regroup and revitalize their team. “Naturally, we come from a neighborhood that stretches from the west side of Harlem all the way up to Dyckman [Street] — it’s very Dominican,” Ramon says, in-between casual tokes of course, as he describes the theme behind a brand photoshoot to debut their updated logo. “This is where we grew up at, and these are the iconic spots of our Uptown. Our whole attitude, swag and the way we speak in general all comes from here, growing up under the OGs at La Marina and taking the 1 train to go hang out on rooftops.”

Vlad echoes the sentiments of his partner in grind, himself stating, “My message is always simple: I come from the bottom of economic society, and if I can do it, you can too. That’s so powerful to me because when we don’t see ourselves represented at high levels of any industry, it’s hard for people to think they can do it themselves. The goal is always for us to be successful, but we want to inspire others as well.”

Take a closer look below at our Hispanic Heritage Month-inspired tour of Uptown NYC with Happy Munkey, and learn more about their cannabis empire by clicking here:



