Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

House Reps Release Explosive Epstein Documents, White House Responds

Published on November 12, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-JUSTICE-POLITICS-EPSTEIN

House members on both sides of the aisle unleashed a bombshell set of emails and documents from Jeffrey Epstein, signaling a ramping up of the efforts to investigate the findings for wider wrongdoing. While some observers believe the documents could be damaging to President Donald Trump, the alleged friend of the late Epstein, he shrugged off the moment as a “smear.”

 

The House Oversight Committee, comprised of members of both major parties, released a small number of emails on Wednesday (November 12) that suggested Trump and Epstein were more aligned with each other opposite of what he had expressed in recent times.

Related Stories

The release of the documents comes as Rep. Adelita Grijalva was finally sworn in after weeks of assumed stalling by House Speaker Mike Johnson to keep the crucial 218th vote to move the petition to unveil the files from going forward.

Trump took to his Truth Social to decry the House Democrats’ release of the files, calling the entire affair a “hoax” in his missive.

“The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects, Trump wrote. “Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap.”

White House Press Secretary also issued a statment to NPR, saying, These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again.”

Speaker Johnson says that a House vote on releasing the full scope of all the Epstein files will take place next week.

More than 20,000 documents were revealed by the committee, and news outlets are still combing through the massive stash. With our own examination of the files and additional reports that develop, we’ll update this post or provide new angles as needed.

Photo: Getty

House Reps Release Explosive Epstein Documents, White House Responds was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash

Travis Scott Unveils His Next Air Jordan 1 Low & Yes, Hype Beasts Are Ready

Hip-Hop Wired
Red Bull Spiral YG Mozzy Jay Rock

YG, Mozzy, & Jay Rock Put On For The West Coast In New Red Bull Spiral Freestyle

Hip-Hop Wired
JAY-Z's 40/40 Club during Fanatics Fest NYC

Lil Uzi Vert Hit With $110 Million Lawsuit For 'Just Wanna Rock'

Hip-Hop Wired

No, Kid Rock Did Not Cancel NY Concert Dates Following Zohran Mamdani's Election Win

Hip-Hop Wired
More From HotSpotATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
B.o.B.: Adventures Of Bobby Ray 15th Anniversary Tour - Atlanta, GA
Local

HOT 107.9 EXCLUSIVE: B.o.B’s Attorney Issues Statement On Recent Sexual Assault Accusations

33 Items
Celebrity

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Movies

DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

Sean Diddy Combs Hosts World Premiere Of New CÎROC Commercial - NY
Entertainment

Diddy’s New Prison Job: Working in the Chapel at Fort Dix

18 Items
Celebrity

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

Local

Two Georgians Tied To NBA/Mafia Gambling Scheme

Music

Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

Invest Fest 2024
39 Items
News

Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close