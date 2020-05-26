CLOSE
HomeNational

Ice T’s Wife, Coco Gets Sexy For The Gram! [PHOTOS]

Posted May 26, 2020

Coco's Birthday Bash

Source: Marc Stamas / Getty


Ice T’s wife Coco is showing all the new female celebs how to do it! Coco has been giving us a preview of how she has been doing during the quarantine. We can sum up her quarantine in two words, safe and sexy!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

Check out some of Coco’s quarantine thirst traps below!

Related: Ice T’s Wife, Coco, Has Naked Pictures with Rapper Ap 9?

Related: Fabolous Step Daughter Is Grown And FINE! [Photos]

Related: Whoa: Dame Dash’s Daughter, Ava Is STUNNING! [Photos]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go

Ice T’s Wife, Coco Gets Sexy For The Gram! [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Life is better with @cutebootylounge 🍑

A post shared by Coco (@coco) on

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close