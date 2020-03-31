In Life And Death, Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Have An Everlasting Love

It was the tragic news heard ’round the world.
Many of us can remember where we were when we learned that Nipsey Hussle had been tragically shot and killed on March 31, 2019—one year ago today.
Sadly, he left behind a blossoming rap career and a rise of black-owned businesses in his beloved Crenshaw neighborhood, but most importantly, he left behind his two children and the love of his life, Lauren London.
The couple’s love felt like a fairy tale.
A month before his death, the had put their magical bond on display in a stunning GQ photoshoot dubbed “California Love.” The iconic photospread, shot by Awol Erizku, is mostly known for the image of Lauren on a white horse looking like a West Coast queen with her King, leading her to her kingdom.
It will literally take your breath away.
California Love: @NipseyHussle & @LaurenLondon are redefining what a storybook romance looks like in 2019. At the link in bio, @markanthonygreen checks in with the West Coast hip-hop titan and his scene-stealing-actress girlfriend.✨🌴(📸Awol Erizku, murals by @septerhed) #newgq
In an accompanying video, the couple showed off the playful and amorous dynamics of their relationship, which included Lauren calling him her celebrity crush and gushing over the community-conscious rapper who was beloved by so many.
Despite their happiness, there were also some bumps in the road, but they always overcame them. They welcomed their son in 2016, some two years after being together and could always be seen walking the red carpet together, effortlessly and fashionably I might add, always supporting one another’s career.
“He’s gotten more of a platform to be really clear about his message, because before he was just making rap gang-bang music. But I think he has a purpose in all the raps, and that’s coming to light,” she said opening up about their relationship in GQ.
To call this loss devastating would be an understatement. But Lauren continues to carry on his legacy with their love always guiding her every step of the way.
Last December, she collaborated with Puma and released a touching commercial that had us in tears.
With poetry written by Nipsey Hussle’s sister, Sammie Smith, and music by Grammy winner Larrance Dopson, the nearly three-and-half minute advert is more than just showing off streetwear. It’s an endearing love letter to the late rapper, a celebration of his promising legacy and a chance to revel in the beautiful people of Inglewood, California, who are still reeling from the rapper’s tragic death.
So as we commemorate the one-year-anniversary of Hussle’s death, we also want to use this day to celebrate their bond by taking a look back at their inspiring love story.
The marathon continues.
1. Love You, Madly, Love You, AlwaysSource:Instagram @laurenlondon
On March 3, Lauren posted this throwback pic of the two.
2. That Courtside LoveSource:Getty
The couple were always a front-row courtside staple, cheering on the Lakers.
3. Grammy Carpet SlaySource:Getty
In 2019, the couple attended the 61st Annual Grammy Awards looking dapper and fly as ever.
4. Laid Back LoveSource:Getty
In 2016, Nipsey and Lauren were all smiles at a private birthday dinner for author and social media personality Karen Civil.
6. Just Me And My GirfriendSource:Getty
At a 2017 event in Los Angeles, the two look effortlessly chic…and in love.
7.Source:Getty
Here they are at the 2017 Los Angeles Premiere Of “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop.”
8. Supportive BaesSource:Getty
At Nipsey’s 2018 Private Debut Album Release Party, Lauren was right there by his side.
9. You Can’t Tell Us NothingSource:Getty
At a 2019 pre-Grammy event, the duo was bossed up.
10. Front-Row Sleek StyleSource:Getty
The couple in 2017 cheering on their favorite team.
11. I Will Remember YouSource:Getty
During, Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life last April, loving photos of the two played throughout.