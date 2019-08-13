CLOSE
International Left-Handers Day: 10 Celebrities Who Are Left-Handed 

Posted 18 hours ago

Close-Up Of Hands Against Black Background

Source: Stephen Tjipto Hartono / EyeEm / Getty


Finally! The day for left-handers to celebrate after a year of working through notepads, bumping elbows at the dinner table and other things that better benefit right-handers has arrived.

August 13 marks International Left-Handers Day and while most people clown lefties for being different, the 10 percent are said to be some of the most creative. Check out some famous left-handers below!

1. LeBron James

LeBron James Source:Getty

2. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey Source:Getty

3. President Barack Obama

President Barack Obama Source:Getty

4. Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg Source:Getty

5. Spike Lee

Spike Lee Source:WENN

6. Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman Source:Getty

7. Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix Source:Getty

8. Laurence Fishburne

Laurence Fishburne Source:Getty

9. Bill Russell

Bill Russell Source:Getty

10. Shawn Wayans

Shawn Wayans Source:Richmond Funny Bone
