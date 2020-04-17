CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Is ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Netflix’s Answer to Social Distancing?

Posted April 17, 2020

Too Hot To Handle

Source: Netflix / Netflix


Netflix is stepping out in front of pop culture as the newest purveyor of trash tv.

Their latest offering, Too Hot To Handle, falls right in line with their other reality tv offerings: Love Is Blind and The Circle. However, it’s particularly relevant as the world continues to social distance from each other due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Abstinence is the name of the game in Too Hot to Handle. The show centers around a group of 20-somethings on a retreat. It’s governed by a A.I. cone named LANA who puts the contestants through various challenges, sends them on dates, and punishes them if they fail to remain chaste.

Remember you can always take 92Q with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

They’re not allowed to kiss, have sex or masturbate if they want to win the $100,000 prize at the end of the retreat. If any contestant breaks the rules, LANA calls them out. Each infraction brings down the total prize money based on the severity of the action.

Will you watch? Check out some of the early reactions below.

Is ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Netflix’s Answer to Social Distancing?  was originally published on 92q.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close