Issa Rae’s Fabulous #NYFW Style

Posted 24 hours ago

Issa Rae At Fashion Week

Source: Jamie McCarthy, Dimitrios Kambouris, Jason Mendez / Getty


As we near the premiere of Issa Rae’s Black romance flick The Photograph, Rae has captured the lens of NYFW photogs as she styles her way down the promo trail and through the biggest week in fashion.

Rae has been spotted at shows like Michael Kors where she donned a fabulous emerald-green dress. She looked edgy and chic in a tailored Black suit at Vera Wang. And the canary jacket she wore to Proenza Schouler is undeniable. All while flaunting chestnut-brown tresses and gold jewelry that compliments her brown skin.

And she was seated front row of course! Get into the looks, below…

1. Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show – Front Row

Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show - Front Row Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: Issa Rae attends the Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

2. Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show – Front Row

Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show - Front Row Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: Issa Rae attends the Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

3. Vera Wang – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week

Vera Wang - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 11: Issa Rae attends the Vera Wang fashion show during February 2020 – New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

4. Vera Wang – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week

Vera Wang - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 11: Issa Rae attends the Vera Wang fashion show during February 2020 – New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

5. Proenza Schouler – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Proenza Schouler - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: Issa Rae attends the Proenza Schouler fashion show during February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 10, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

6. Proenza Schouler – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Proenza Schouler - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: Issa Rae attends the Proenza Schouler fashion show during February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 10, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

