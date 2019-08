More congratulations are in order for Christina Milian and Matt Pokora ! The couple hosted a gender reveal party over the weekend and it looks like they’ll be having a sweet little Cubano/French boy. See photos from the party below…

SEE ALSO: Christina Millian Is Expecting Her Second Child

It’s A Boy! See Photos From Christina Milian And Matt Pokora’s Gender Reveal Party was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com