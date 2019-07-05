J. Cole’s Dreamville Squad Drops Return Of The Dreamers III, Twitter Tunes In #ROTD3

The Hip-Hop world was on notice after J. Cole and his sprawling Dreamville Records team rolled out a series of images highlighting the gang was hard at work on a new compilation project featuring, well, everybody. After months of preparation and a behind the scenes documentary, Revenge Of The Dreamers III is now available and the reaction on Twitter has been robust.

In the early hours of Friday morning (July 5), J. Cole announced the release of the new album via Twitter but not without sharing some thoughts on the process.

“Revenge album dropping 2nite. Know that this album represents community and the unheard unsung artist that fight and bleed daily to be felt. There will be someone you never heard of on this album. Look them up and support them if they resonate with you. A follow goes a long way,” Cole tweeted just ahead of its release.

He added, “Same goes for the producers that go unheard and make beats all day every day hoping to cut through. To the producers and artists that came through but didn’t make the album, you are there in spirit. Thank you for your presence, the energy of those sessions was the most magical.”

Cole ended the line of tweets with, “Thank you to Every artist on Dreamville for allowing me to be a part of your journey and in turn inspiring me and making me proud constantly. I’m proud of y’all for this album.”

On Twitter, several hashtags related to the release of Revenge Of The Dreamers began trending and we’ve scoured them all to get the best reactions which can be seen below.

Photo: Dreamville/Interscope

