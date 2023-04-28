James Harden Lays HANDS on Someone in Vegas [WATCH]

Footage has been released of NBA star James Harden getting into a altercation outside of a vegas casino last night.
Harden as his entourage were seen at the Flamingo a little past one 1:00am. The Seventy-Sixers Guard was seen on camera chastising a man near what looked the entrance of the venue. Subsequently tapping his chest before slapping the man in the face.
“It’s unclear what all kick-started the confrontation — but witnesses told us once Harden noticed people were watching nearby … the basketball player and the man he was quarreling with headed inside of the building together.” According to TMZ
