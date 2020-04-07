CLOSE
HomeNational

Jaw Dropper: Meet Benzino’s Daughter, Coi Leray [Photos]

Posted April 7, 2020

A 22-year old artist from New Jersey named Coi Leray stepped on the scene recently, creating an organic buzz by making good music and dating (now her ex) boyfriend Trippie Redd. We just found out Coi Leray’s father is Benzino (via Nardwuar) and we are SHOCKED!

Listen Live

If you didn’t know, Benizo is a rapper who’s had a long career making music and even showing up on the ‘Love & Hip-Hop ATL.’ He is also well known for being one of the few people not afraid to go toe-to-toe with Eminem. Check out photos of his beautiful daughter, Coi Leray, below!

Jaw Dropper: Meet Benzino’s Daughter, Coi Leray [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

B o r 3 d

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

Heyzdaddy 💗

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

C8 making some dumb shit in the back

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

Out west

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

Chapter 2: 📸 @gilbertsosa Stylist: @brvndo

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

Thank You 🖤

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

I’m so Prada you baby 🖤

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

Fam cam

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

Yeeeesh

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

😏

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

16.

17.

View this post on Instagram

👍🏼

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

18.

19.

View this post on Instagram

STRAIGHT FIREEEEE NI99A 🔥🔥🔥😈

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

20.

View this post on Instagram

@billieeilish @bershkacollection @yeezymafia

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close