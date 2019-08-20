CLOSE
Jhene Aiko Is The New Face Of Kat Von D’s True Portrait Foundation

Posted August 20, 2019

If you’re a fan of makeup and a fan of Jhene Aiko, her latest collaboration with Kat Von D Beauty will definitely raise your brow. It was announced today Aiko is the new face of Kat Von D Beauty’s TRUE PORTRAIT Lightweight Medium Coverage Foundation that comes in 40 vegan shades.

Rihanna led the charge with her Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation that launched with 50 shades ranging to light tan to deep dark brown hues leading other beauty brands to incorporate more shades in their collection.

You asked….we delivered. 🖤 Now available in 40 vegan shades: meet our NEW medium coverage foundation—True Portrait. It feels unbelievably lightweight and sets to a long-wear, airy matte finish. ⠀ ⠀ Global Launch Dates 🇺🇸 online 9/2 @sephora and KatVonDBeauty.com 🇪🇸 🇵🇱🇮🇹 🇩🇪🇫🇷 🇬🇧 online and in-store 9/2 @sephora_spain + @sephorapolska + @sephoraitalia + @sephoradeutschland + @sephorafrance + @sephora_scandinavia+ @debenhamsbeauty 🇨🇦🇦🇪9/20 online and in-store @sephoracanada + @sephoramiddleast 🇺🇸 in-store 9/20 @sephora 🇷🇺 10/1 online and in-store @sephora_russia 🇦🇺 10/8 online and in-store @sephoraaus 🇸🇬 10/9 online and in-store @sephorasg 🇲🇽October online and in-store @Sephoramx 🇧🇷 April 2020 @sephorabrasil⠀ ⠀ #complexion #foundation #concealer #KatVonDMakeup #KvDGirl #vegan #veganbeauty #vegano #vegana #crueltyfree #crueltyfreebeauty #katvond #kvdlook #sephoragirl #sephoraboy #glam #wakeupandmakeup #ilovemakeup #eotd #mua #makeupobsessed

The collaboration has raised some concerns from some fans:

Other fans are excited for the collaboration.

Kat Von D’s True Portrait Foundation will cost you $36 and launches 9/2 on Sephora’s website and 9/10 in-stores.

Jhene Aiko Is The New Face Of Kat Von D’s True Portrait Foundation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

View this post on Instagram

We are so honored to have @jheneaiko as the face of the new TRUE PORTRAIT Lightweight Medium Coverage Foundation that comes in *40 vegan shades*. She's a badass vegan who loves animals just as much as we do! {$36 USD} #TruePortraitFoundation⠀ ⠀ @jheneaiko wears shade "Tan 060".⠀ ⠀ MUA | @iamleah Photographer | @daniellestlaurent ⠀ ⠀ Global Launch Dates 🇺🇸 online 9/2 @sephora and KatVonDBeauty.com 🇪🇸 🇵🇱🇮🇹 🇩🇪🇫🇷 🇬🇧online and in-store 9/2 @sephora_spain + @sephorapolska + @sephoraitalia + @sephoradeutschland + @sephorafrance + @sephora_scandinavia+ @debenhamsbeauty 🇨🇦🇦🇪9/20 online and in-store @sephoracanada + @sephoramiddleast 🇺🇸 in-store 9/20 @sephora 🇷🇺 10/1 online and in-store @sephora_russia 🇦🇺 10/8 online and in-store @sephoraaus 🇸🇬 10/9 online and in-store @sephorasg 🇲🇽October online and in-store @Sephoramx 🇧🇷 March 2020 @sephorabrasil⠀ ⠀ #complexion #foundation #concealer #KatVonDMakeup #KvDGirl #vegan #veganbeauty #vegano #vegana #crueltyfree #crueltyfreebeauty #katvond #kvdlook #sephoragirl #sephoraboy #glam #wakeupandmakeup #ilovemakeup #eotd #mua #makeupobsessed

A post shared by Kat Von D Beauty (@katvondbeauty) on

