CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Jill Scott & Erykah Badu To Face Off In VERZUZ Battle, Nag Champa & Music Twitter Is Lit

Posted May 1, 2020

2018 Essence Festival - Day 1

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty


Since the coronavirus quarantine has all but shut down live events and large gatherings, social media has been the place to be to get your performance jones satisfied. While the VERZUZ series has been one of the few bright spots to emerge during the global pandemic, it has been largely a boy’s club thing until the announcement that Jill Scott and Erykah Badu will be facing off on Instagram Live next week.

The announcement was made by Femme Fatale and VERZUZ via their respective platforms, giving the friendly audio competition its first all-women head-to-head battle. With immediacy, fans online have taken their positions as the highly anticipated event is just over a week away from happening.

The ladies are colleagues and real-life friends along with being collaborators over the course of their long and successful careers. Both Scott and Badu have straddled the barriers of R&B, Hip-Hop, and Soul across their solid discographies, and have had their voices featured in many hits. Hopefully, the ladies will have their sounds crisp and clear so that the lucky fans on the other end can receive all the good energy and vibes.

The Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu battle will take place on May 9 at 7PM ET. We’ve got all the reactions from Twitter below.

Photo: Getty

Jill Scott & Erykah Badu To Face Off In VERZUZ Battle, Nag Champa & Music Twitter Is Lit  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close