Joel Embiid Donating $500K To Coronavirus Relief & Sixers Staff, Twitter Asks What About Team’s Billionaire Owner?

Posted March 24, 2020

Joel Embiid is doing his party during the Coronavirus Pandemic, donating money for COVID-19 medical aid and to Sixers staffers not getting paid during these tumultuous times. However, a number of people are wondering if the star player is opening his wallets, what’s the team owner doing?

As for Embiid, he’s donating $500,000 for medical COVID-19 relief, and is pitching in for team staff who have to take a pay cut.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, 76er’s employees are getting squeezed to take a 20% pay cut due to the NBA’s suspension.

That’s awesome on Embiid’s part. But Twitter was quick to point out that Sixers owner Josh Harris is rolling in dough, so why is his own employee helping out other employees? Peep the reactions below, and expect some spin from Harris sooner than later.https://twitter.com/DerekBodnerNBA/status/1242488213186412545

Joel Embiid Donating $500K To Coronavirus Relief & Sixers Staff, Twitter Asks What About Team’s Billionaire Owner?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

