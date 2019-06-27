CLOSE
HomeSo Beautiful

Jordyn Woods Collection With BooHoo Is Here

Posted June 27, 2019

Twenty Celebrates It's Official Launch At TAO Los Angeles

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty


Kim Kardashian may think Kylie Jenner funded and supported Jordyn Wood’s life and family, but Jordyn is booked, blessed and busy with her BooHoo collection.

BoohooxJordyn just launched featuring dozens of pieces including, trousers, ruched dresses, asymmetrical cuts and off-the-shoulder looks that can supply you’re entire summer wardrobe.

The collections is a combination of purples, pinks, greens, blues, oranges, yellows and whites. Pretty much every color that looks gorgeous on melanin. Keep scrolling for more looks from the line.

Jordyn Woods Collection With BooHoo Is Here was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

#boohooxjordynwoods

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

#boohooxjordynwoods

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

7.

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close