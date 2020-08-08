Jordyn Woods & Her Booty Butt Cheeks Got A Massage

Jordyn Woods might no longer be best buds with Kolonizing Kylie but that hasn’t seemed to quell her magnetism as an influencer and model. In a new video she shared with Instagram, Woods and her booty butt cheeks got some shine while getting a massage and Thirsty Twitter is reacting as expected.

Woods took a visit to SKINIC, which shared an image to its Instagram page of the curvy starlet ahead of her session.

“It’s almost the weekend and to top off our Friday we had this sweet beauty today! @jordynwoods thank you for trusting us, we can’t wait to see you again,” read part of SKINIC’s caption.

Woods was in the establishment for a Lymphatic Drainage massage, which SKINIC explains is “a form of gentle massage that encourages the movement of lymph fluids around the body. The fluid in the lymphatic system helps remove waste and toxins from the bodily tissues.”

The video Woods shows the massage therapist working out the kinks and getting into the glutes, which had some considerable hop. As one can imagine, it was quite the sight to see and the reactions has Jordyn Woods trending on Twitter at the moment.

We’ve got the reactions below.

Jordyn Woods really a bad one 🔥

Megan and Cardi should have really put her in that video instead of Kylie Jenner. pic.twitter.com/TQqXCKqbSo — The one (@nbadraft20201) August 8, 2020

