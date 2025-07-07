Justice Department Officially Declares Jeffrey Epstein Died of Suicide & Dismisses Claims of A Client List, MAGA Letdown Ensues

Love Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Pam Bondi Is Looking Funny In The Light

Welp, MAGA conspiracy folks, the Jeffrey Epstein case is closed.Sunday night, Axios broke the news that, in a stunning move, the Justice Department announced that it is moving on from the Jeffrey Epstein case, announcing the accused sex trafficker died of suicide in his jail cell, throwing cold water on the conspiracy that he was murdered.Oh, and the legendary client list, according to the Justice Department, that doesn’t exist. The Justice Department also stated in its memo that it does not plan to release any additional documents related to the Epstein matter. Womp,womp.This latest admission from the Justice Department is a renege on one of the big promises from Donald Trump, who claimed that he would release government files related to Epstein and go against the conspiracy theories pushed by right-wing influencers for years.“This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list,'” the unsigned memo states. “There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.” The Justice Department also released 10 hours of jailhouse video footage that showed no one entered Epstein’s cell the day he took his own life, debunking the conspiracy that he did not hang himself. These latest revelations debunk years of conspiracy theories pushed by right-wing media figures that claim the government is withholding secrets regarding Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial for federal sex trafficking charges. Some people pushed the conspiracy about the Epstein list without a shred of truth.It also comes in stark contrast to what Attorney General Pam Bondi said back in February when she told Fox News that Epstein’s client list is “sitting on my desk right now to review.”

She continued, “That’s been a directive by President Trump. I’m reviewing that.”

The Justice Department, working alongside the White House, released documents related to the Epstein case, but they contained information already publicly available.

Hilariously, the White House held an event giving influencers the “scoop” on the documents, and they were photographed walking out with binders labeled “The Epstein Files: Phase 1.”